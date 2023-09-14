Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 8: More suspects?

There are a lot of things to think about entering Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 8, so where do we start today?

Well, honestly what we want to spent a moment on here is one of the larger problems that we’ve had with the season so far, and let’s just say that it is one tied to suspects (or a lack thereof). At the moment, it feels almost too clear that Dickie, Loretta, and Tobert are the top three people who could be either responsible or involved with Ben Glenroy’s death — but is there anyone beyond that?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

Think about it like this: There has been clear motive established for the stage manager KT, the producers Donna and Cliff, the understudy Jonathan, or the co-star Kimber. Sure, Jonathan and Kimber were suspected at one point, but that’s no longer the case. Meanwhile, the mysterious Dr. C is almost “too” mysterious, and a lot of the other actors on Oliver’s play have barely received any screen time.

So is all of this going to change moving into episode 8? We hope that if the killer is not one of the lead suspects, we at least get more evidence of it! If the killer is Dickie, Loretta, Tobert, or a couple of them working together, then we suppose you can just spend more time establishing how it all happened.

One thing that does feel pretty clear?

Well, Loretta is most likely Dickie’s biological mom based on the newspaper clippings alongside the confirmed knowledge that he was adopted. That would explain further why this play in particular means a lot to her. Also, why she’d want to work with him so soon after Ben died. Meanwhile, Tobert has incentive for Ben to die in that it makes his documentary infinitely more successful than it would’ve been otherwise.

Related – Get more news entering the next Only Murders in the Building episode right now

Who do you think is the main suspect entering Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 8?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







