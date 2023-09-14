Big Brother 25: Was Izzy Gleicher evicted, blindsided?

We knew that Izzy Gleicher was in big trouble entering day 44 in Big Brother 25 — but was she actually evicted?

Even the buildup to the new episode tonight was surprising, mostly because we don’t see that many house flips that happen the day before an eviction show — at least this season. The ones that are attempted are often course-corrected, but there was something about this one that felt serious. After all, most of the players had figured out that Cirie, Izzy, and Jared were never going to turn on each other and because of that, they’d always be fourth place, at best. Then, there is also the showmance between Jared and Blue. This wasn’t a decision to save Felicia so much as it was a choice to get Izzy out of the game.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

The real question, of course, was whether or not we were going to see some sort of super-dramatic flip happen at the last second here. While we recognize that it sounds crazy in some ways, here is your reminder that this game is crazy! We didn’t want to rule anything out heading into the episode.

So what was actually decided?

We are going to have some more information that soon, so be sure to refresh this page!

Related – Check out some other Big Brother 25 updates, including a discussion on the endurance competition

Did you think that we were going to be seeing Izzy evicted entering Big Brother 25 tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







