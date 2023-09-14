Virgin River season 5 episode 12 (finale): Cliffhanger potential?

Is there a chance that Virgin River season 5 is going to end with some sort of big cliffhanger … and what could it be?

Well, we suppose it is a good place to start here in noting that there is potential for a lot of different things to happen, at least based on where the first ten episodes left off!

What makes the most sense to us right now? That’s as simple as closing the season off with Mel going to visit her biological father … and then leaving us in the dark on who it is. It’s already been established that within the two remaining holiday-themed episodes this season (coming this November), we are going to see her do whatever she can in order to track this person down. We’re sure that as a result of that, there are going to be a number of emotional moments.

With this being said, the writers were probably also aware while putting together this season that they wanted to leave the door open for more. Given what Mel and Jack already went through during season 5, it is hard to imagine another devastating twist for them here. If there is a cliffhanger around Mel’s father, we have a hard time thinking that it is going to be altogether dark.

So what are some other possible outcomes here? Well, there are a handful of different things to think about here, whether it be getting to see a new arrival in town, some twist with Charmaine’s babies (she is finally giving birth!), or someone else ending up in a life-or-death situation.

Just remember that since Virgin River is a drama, they’re probably going to give us something over the course of the last episode that fits that bill. The real question to wonder is simply what that will be, but we remain hopeful that it’s going to lead to discussions — that is what this show should want over a long break!

