America’s Got Talent: Will Shadow Ace be a wild card?

At the end of tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode, we saw Shadow Ace make it so close to being a wild-card act. However, in the end he fell just short. Are we surprised by this? Not entirely, but mostly because this sort of act often does not get taken as seriously as it should be voters.

With that in mind, we will admit that we were pleasantly surprised on a couple of fronts over the past 36 hours. For starters, the producers actually gave the shadow-puppet act prime placement at the end of the last live show. Not only that, but he did finish in the top three! To us, what this means is that there is still a chance that he could be one of the contenders for the final wild-card spot that will be voted on by America.

What we know at present is pretty simple: You are going to see a small number of these acts picked and next week, you will see the live vote in order to determine who ends up getting that coveted 11th spot in the last performance show of the season. We do think that Shadow Ace has at least a chance of being up for contention there. After all, just consider this — it’s one of the most original acts of the whole season! If the primary goal at this point is to celebrate as much individuality as possible here, wouldn’t you want to give him a chance?

Now that we’ve said this, it is also pretty darn hard to sit here and say that Shadow Ace is actually going to advance. Based on the America’s Got Talent acts we’ve seen so far, we tend to think that Warrior Squad is the most deserving. That doesn’t mean that they will be picked, but they had a really electric performance and honestly, it’s still a bummer that they did not get the spot last week.

