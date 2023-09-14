CSI: Vegas season 3 premiere date: Where do things stand?

Are we going to get a CSI: Vegas season 3 at CBS at some point down the road? Make no mistake that it’s happening. However, as time goes by it is becoming increasingly unclear as to when it is actually going to air.

For the time being, here is all we can say — the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are ongoing and so long as that is the case, you will be stuck waiting to see the crime drama back. We knew that we’d be waiting for a long time following the season 2 finale in order to see it back, but this long? That’s a totally different story.

Of course, all of this could be rectified if the studios and streaming services came together and offered writers and actors a fair deal. If that were to happen this week, there’s at least a small chance that production on season 3 could start either before or right after Thanksgiving. That would give us hope for at least a handful of good episodes during the 2023-24 TV season. (They wouldn’t premiere until next year.)

For now, the most important thing is that the show will be pressing onward and there’s going to be a lot of the same stuff you’ve come to know and love over the years. Think in terms of a lot of interesting cases and nostalgia from the original series.

Our best-case scenario

Right now, it is that the show comes back in February but realistically, it could still be March. CBS is probably going to weigh their options a good bit based on the amount of programming space they have after the strike is over. It is pretty darn hard to make some sort of bold estimation based on where things are now.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

