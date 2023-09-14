Heels season 2 episode 8 (finale): The most likely ending

As we prepare for Heels season 2 episode 8 on Starz tomorrow night, there is one big thing to remind you of: This is the finale!

So what is going to happen here? On the surface, we know a good part of it already — just remember that Dystopia and the DWL are going to team up for a huge promotional event. The idea is that this will be mutually beneficial and help both leagues — but, at the same time, we know that Gully wants to bring in Continuum and get that streaming deal.

Is he going to be able to pull that off? It’s tricky, given that we do want the DWL to get some sort of victory at some point. However, this may not be the year. The biggest problem with everything at the moment is the oh-so-simple fact that there are major financial issues with Jack and Ace Spade’s league behind the scenes. That is going to come out at some point, and this is going to be what potentially causes any streaming deal to fall apart. Jack and Ace could lose that, and it honestly makes sense that we would see them lose Crystal as a part of the league. Why? She cares about them, but they also are not giving them a lot of opportunities at the same exact time here. They don’t have other female wrestlers! Isn’t there a problem?

It would make some measure of sense at the moment that the end of season 2 is going to be the DWL hitting rock bottom, but at the same time really coming together behind the scenes. From there, you could get a season 3 that is about them building their way back up.

Is that going to happen? That remains to be seen, mostly because we’ve yet to hear what Starz decides when it comes to the show.

