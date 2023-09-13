The Morning Show season 3: What is Bradley’s secret?

It is pretty clear at this point that there are a lot of stories taking place across The Morning Show season 3, but one of the biggest is tied to Bradley. What is she hiding?

Here is what we can say — there is something that took place involving her and Cory that nobody else is meant to know about. The two confirm to each other that this information is not going to get out amidst the larger hack of UBA, so they don’t have to worry about that. With that being said, we’ve only seen tiny glimpses here and there and with that in mind, it feels like there is a good chance that something will be eventually exposed.

So when will that moment be? According to executive producer and director Mimi Leder, it may happen sooner than you think. Here is some of what she had to say as a part of an interview with TV Guide:

“In Episode 5, we see what Bradley did, what she’s hiding, and we will see if she can do the right thing by the end of the season.”

The biggest thing that we have to wonder about right now is whether or not this secret is going to have disastrous consequences for Reese Witherspoon’s character down the road. We are curious as to what exactly it could be tied to and for now, the easiest guess to make is that it has something to do with her family. We know that she’s had a difficult history with them, and they were also a huge part of what happened at the end of season 2. Cory cares for Bradley and if she came to him with something that was personal or difficult for her on-air future, we tend to think he would do what he could to help.

What do you think Bradley’s secret is going to be moving into The Morning Show season 3?

