Abbott Elementary season 3 premiere date: What’s happening?

If you are out there eagerly anticipating an Abbott Elementary season 3 over at ABC, let’s go ahead and make one thing clear. At the end of the day, you aren’t alone! This has become one of TV’s most-popular shows over the past year or two, and there is a reason why it could remain an Emmy darling for quite some time moving forward.

Of course, now that we’ve said that, this is where some of the less-than-fortunate news does come into play here. At the time of this writing, there is no official season 3 date for Quinta Brunson and the rest of the cast, and this is notable now mostly because this time last year, it felt like this would be a show that was on the air every single fall.

So what has happened since then? Well, it is mostly a symptom of where we are right now in the standoff between the writers and actors’ strikes. The future for this show will be based around when those end and in all honesty, that depends on when a fair deal is actually presented. Remember that the cast and crew for all of these shows want to be back to work, but the writers need a fair deal. This is a really important precedent that will be set for the long-term future here. Remember that if they don’t get a fair deal now, there is a chance that some other jobs within the industry could suffer later.

For the time being, the best-case scenario is that for this season, we could be heading back to school around February. So long as the strikes can come to a close this month, there’s a reasonable chance that this can happen. So, for now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best, shall we?

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Abbott Elementary right now, including other chatter on the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to Abbott Elementary season 3, including a possible return date?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to then also come back here for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







