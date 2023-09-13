Ahsoka season 1 episode 5: Is it Hayden Christensen’s farewell?

If you love watching Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, then it may be pretty darn easy to say that Ahsoka season 1 episode 5 is a thing of beauty. Just think of everything it brought to the table here! This was an action-packed, stunning, and above all else beautiful story that really encapsulates everything that we have seen from the actor over the years.

Through a series of different flashbacks (and as Ahsoka Tano made her way back home), we saw Anakin across multiple eras, including the Clone Wars, pre-Vader, and of course as Vader himself. There were some battles in here for sure, but also some poignant moments. The relationship between master and apprentice was on full display here and while Ahsoka is now able to resume her mission, we don’t think that she is going to look past this story with Anakin at any point in the near future.

What else can we say here? Well, it is pretty simple: If this is the last time that we see Christensen in this role, it feels right. It feels like a redemption that he never really needed to earn at the end of the day. Think about like this — when the prequel trilogy first came out, he found himself the victim of some unmerited attacks. He did the absolute best that he could. In the years to come, though, the prequels and Christensen started to get more and more of a dedicated following.

Episode 5 of Ahsoka feels like the goodbye to Anakin that we long deserved. Is there a way that the greater universe could find a way to bring him back again? In theory sure, but it also feels like sometimes, there is something important to be said about saying goodbye. Nothing ever lasts forever, even in a galaxy far, far away.

