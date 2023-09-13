Only Murders in the Building: How Matthew Broderick gig happened

On this past episode of Only Murders in the Building season 3, we had the much-anticipated appearance of Matthew Broderick. We’ve seen the Ferris Bueller actor play so many iconic roles over the years but in the end, this one was one of the most challenging one yet: Himself.

We know, based on Oliver’s decision at the end of this past episode, it feels pretty darn clear that we’re not going to see Matthew around longer. Still, wasn’t this a delightful one-episode turn at the end of the day?

Speaking to The Wrap in an interview that falls within WGA guidelines, showrunner John Hoffman did his best in order to indicate how the role even came about:

“I’ve known Matthew for many years and obviously he’s a natural fit for this show. It’s just a pure comedy slayer coming in this way that only he can do … I have to say the writers writing these wicked Ferris Bueller jokes and him rolling with that, it’s sweet to see them all jump up and step up and play along.”

The funniest thing about all of this, at the end of the day, is the simple fact that Broderick appeared on an episode that did not feature his one-time co-star Nathan Lane, who has appeared in the past. It did make sense that we had a chance to see at least one major theater icon on this show, especially since it has been such a major theme in this story.

Also, don’t forget here that Broderick’s appearance also led to one of the other super-fantastic cameos that we got to see in this past episode — think Mel Brooks!

(Photo: Hulu.)

