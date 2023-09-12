Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 9: A look at ‘Thirty’

Want to learn a few new things about Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 9? Well, we’re less than two weeks away from the penultimate episode of the season and with this one, you could be getting a chance to learn so much more about what really happened to Ben Glenroy.

Is it easy to have some theories on the subject now? Definitely, with the prevailing one being that Ben’s brother Dickie is potentially involved, given that he intentionally purchased the bloody handkerchief. Also, there is a chance that Loretta is, as well, given that she could very well be Dickie’s biological mother. There are a lot of pieces that need to be connected, though, and this is why there are other suspects still out there.

Today, Hulu did confirm that Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 9 carries with it the title of “Thirty.” Also, the official synopsis below gives you a better sense of what’s ahead:

The trio have amassed a plethora (oh yes, a plethora) of clues, suspects & theories but find no concrete answers about Ben’s murder. They devise a peculiar method of throwing themselves into the actual case to recreate the final moments of Ben’s life.

So how is the trio going to be able to actually get something out of a reenactment of Ben’s final moments? We’re not sure it would be useful at the theater, but at the Arconia it could certainly be. Who was able to be up there with him at a time where he could be pushed down into the elevator shaft. It’s someone who clearly knew how to stay hidden from everyone else, and also someone who had a pretty strong motive to act this impulsively. If this killer is the same one that was behind the attempt on his life at the theater, they clearly realized attempt #1 didn’t take and they had to get a little more brazen for episode 2.

