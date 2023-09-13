The Morning Show season 3 premiere: Is Paul Marks buying UBA?

From the moment that The Morning Show season 3 was bringing in Jon Hamm as billionaire Paul Marks, we had a clear sentiment. After all, wasn’t it really hard to imagine a scenario where he was not going to try and purchase UBA?

One of the biggest things that we know about tech billionaires is simple: They like to buy more things. It was pretty clear that Marks wanted something out of having Alex go on a rocket ship during TMS; as it turns out, this was almost a trial run for a potential purchase down the road.

Is Cory right about a few things as presented tonight? Probably. He is aware of cost-cutting measures that are cutting, plus also streaming services eventually having to come together. This stuff is often discussed in corporate America but at the same exact time, this is a little bit more complicated than what we’ve initially said here. Without Alex, there is no UBA in its present form. You can’t just treat on-air personas in a way that is completely dehumanizing. You undervalue your talent and, in the end, you undervalue yourself. That is something that we’ve seen companies do before, and this is where Cory finds himself in a tough spot. If you lose Alex, then what happens to the show itself?

Ultimately, we need to just go ahead and say here that it’s going to take a long period of time for this Paul story to be completely wound down on the show. We don’t think you can sit here and say anything with that much confidence at all after just two episodes.

