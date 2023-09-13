Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Are hopes of a flip dead? (day 42)

We are nearing the end of day 42 in the Big Brother 25 house and with that, we are reminded of at least a few different things.

So where should we start off here? Well, with a reminder that Cirie is very much excellent at the game. She worked this afternoon / tonight at luring Bowie Jane back in slightly. She also continues to do as much work for Izzy as Izzy herself. Cameron did tell Bowie that they need to disassociate a little and that could be all this is — or, it could be her looking at some other options.

Regardless of what Bowie is doing, it does feel pretty clear tonight that Felicia’s fate is sealed, pending some last-minute flip (which could happen in this game). She hasn’t fought hard enough to stay, and tonight Matt reaffirmed to America that he is going to be keeping Izzy this week. With him voting that way and Jag clearly still fixated on the Seven Deadly Sins as some sort of thing for now, there’s no feasible path to Felicia having the vote — and Cory is not going to stick his neck out right now when he has a good working relationship with Izzy.

Ultimately, tonight the focus seems to be as much getting Cameron out as it has ever been — Cameron has actually been the most fully-aware player as to what the other side has going on, but he’s a terrible person to deliver the message and comes off as super-condescending.

What we need to see after this week are some people who are under-the-radar starting to realize they need to do something. Take Mecole, who is not going to get what she wants this week. She has potential, but is really not doing anything in the game.

