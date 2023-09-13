America’s Got Talent: Chibi Unity stun again in live shows

We had a feeling entering tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode that Chibi Unity were going to bring something great to the table. They got the group Golden Buzzer for a reason earlier this season and what we saw tonight was a chance to see them take things to the next level.

So, at the end of the day, were they able to do that and then some? Let’s just say that, for now, there is a lot to be psyched about after watching their ability tonight.

What makes Chibi Unity so special is that they know their performances are about so much more than dance. You also tend to get in here some fantastic choreography, beautiful lighting, and smart choices of music. They may not be the most death-defying group we’ve ever seen but, at the same time, there is a real beauty to what they do.

Is this going to be the sort of act that allows them to move forward to the next round? We do tend to think that we’ve seen enough of this franchise over the years to know that you can’t take this sort of stuff for granted. People still need to vote, especially in a world where only two acts are going to be moving forward to the next round. The system that they use for this show at the moment is so busted and honestly, we don’t know what else you can really say about that right now.

Ultimately, we just think that Chibi Unity is the sort of act who could really be able to bring something more to the finale — and also could sell something great in Las Vegas. That may not be something that everyone out there is actively thinking about, but we sure are!

