America’s Got Talent: Kylie Frey performs ‘I Do Thing’

Entering tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode, Kylie Frey came to mind when it came to performers with the most upside. After all, how could she not? We know just how popular country singers are in general on reality TV shows, and Kylie in particular wore her rodeo queen title like a badge of honor.

So what did she choose to bring to the stage tonight? Well, think about a change of pace! Rather than do some some slow ballad, she went as uptempo as possible with an original song titled “I Do Thing.” her goal here was to almost directly respond to Howie Mandel, who claimed that her last performance didn’t have enough of a hook or a reason to be stuck in his head. We will say this — her song choice this time was really catchy and beyond that, she is a legitimate performance. This was not an easy number to pull off!

What we will say about what she did tonight is simply this: The audience seemed to love it. Was she out of breath here and there? Absolutely, but we do tend to think that this is a direct function mostly of just how much she was moving around the stage and trying to deliver something that was high-energy. We do think that a lot of the viewers at home will like it.

Is it enough to allow her move forward? That remains to be seen but for now, we’re just say this: She made the most of her opportunity. (Also, smart move to come on stage with a full band and really make this look and feel like something that you would actually hear on a country-music awards show.)

(Photo: NBC.)

