Stranger Things season 5: Show EP on movie-like scale

We don’t exactly think that it comes as some world-altering surprise that Stranger Things season 5 is going to be gigantic. Just think about it for a moment — this is one of the biggest shows that Netflix has ever had and with each passing season comes higher and higher stakes. This is the final chapter, and every single thing we hear suggests that the parties involved want it to go out with a bang.

We recognize already that filming for the season will not begin until the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are over, but there is at least something we can say about the size of the stories ahead! Just take a look at what executive producer Shawn Levy had to say all about it, per an interview with Total Film:

“There’s no way to be contiguous with season 4, and not, frankly, expand scale and depth … It’s major, major, cinematic storytelling that happens to be called a TV series. Stranger Things 5 is as big as any of the biggest movies that we see.”

In terms of the budget, we certainly think that this will be reflected. It could feel like some of the biggest Marvel movies out there, and we know that once the final battles are over, the lives for some of these characters will never be the same.

Of course, the trade-off with a production this big

You are going to be left waiting for a long time in order to actually see the series back on Netflix. Before the writers’ strike, it appeared as though the earliest you would have a chance to see it is when we get around to 2025 — who knows what is going to happen now that production is starting out so many months in advance?

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

