Virgin River season 5 video: A larger look behind the scenes!

Now that we’ve had a chance to really dive in and enjoy the first ten episodes of Virgin River season 5, why not get another look at the magic behind the scenes? We know that the cast and crew of the Netflix hit are a family unto themselves, so it is quite nice to see how they make everything happen week in and week out.

To get a better sense of this, the streaming service has released a brand-new video (watch over at Tudum) that takes you into some of the sets and the process that goes into making the Alexandra Breckenridge – Martin Henderson show as strong as possible. Note that this was recorded a long time before the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes that remain ongoing across the industry. The entirety of season 5, including the remaining two episodes, actually wrapped production last November.

We’re sure that the long break between seasons is tough for many reasons, with one of the biggest ones being that it’s just difficult for everyone to be apart and not get back into the rhythm of the story again. Note that originally, the plan was for work on the sixth season to kick off earlier this summer, but the strikes have obviously delayed that a great degree. Our hope is that this will change at some point this fall, and that all of this creative talent will get a fair deal that represents their value. That way, we can eventually get more great behind-the-scenes teases with all of the team!

Because Virgin River does not take some extremely long amount of time to film, we hope that at some point next year, we’ll have a chance to see even more episodes. We just need to take a wait-and-see approach with some of that.

(Photo: Netflix.)

