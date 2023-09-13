The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 episode 4: Isabelle’s arc

For everyone out there wondering if Isabelle is going to continue to have an arc on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, we have an answer. This character has already proven herself to be more than just a nun — she is resourceful and even dangerous. She’s got some serious fighting skills!

Now, we know that Daryl has been tasked with bringing Laurent — the supposed chosen one for the community in France — to a place where he can better fulfill his destiny. In order to make that happen, though, a further amount of help could be required. Will that include Isabelle? Some new details from the fourth episode of the series (titled “La Dame de Fer,” otherwise known as “The Iron Lady,” a nickname for the Eiffel Tower) give us a better sense of that.

To get a few more details all about what’s coming, be sure to check out the full season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

Daryl and Isabelle negotiate with the owner of the Demimonde club.

The fact that Daryl and Isabelle are mentioned together here is all the evidence we need that they are still collaborating … but what are they collaborating on? That’s one of the big things we do need another answer for at the moment. It’s not clear what the owner of this club is going to be able to bring them as of yet, but we do tend to believe that each episode of Daryl Dixon is meant to be both personal to the title character and also important to the long-term plot. Given that there are only six episodes this whole season, we are of the belief that things will need to move quickly.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

