Invincible season 2: Show EP on ‘bigger’ feel

As we prepare for the eventual premiere of Invincible season 2 over on Prime Video, do you want to know more of what’s ahead?

Well, we should really start things off here by noting this: The scale of the entire world is going to be so much bigger for Mark moving forward. A lot of that is of course tied to the events of season 1, and we would advise you to be prepared for a few more surprises that could be coming your way in due time.

For now, though, how about we set the table further courtesy of Robert Kirkman? In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is what the executive producer had to say:

“I think Invincible season 1 is a clear representation of what you’re going to get from this show, but overall season 2 is going to feel much bigger than season 1 … The overarching story of Invincible that’ll continue from season to season is about the growth and change that Mark goes through as he moves from a teenager into adulthood… and possibly even into old age. So in season 2, we’ll see him maturing and growing up a little bit.”

Just from the additional quotes that we get from Kirkman within this piece, we have every reason to think that this is going to be a really fantastic batch of episodes coming — and that there could be several more seasons after the fact. There is a lot of material out there to still dive more into and beyond just that, we tend to think that the animated medium does carry with it sometimes a good bit of longevity. You clearly have a great cast at the center of this show, so why not continue to use them for whatever way in which you want?

Hopefully, over the next few weeks, we are going to be getting a few more details about what lies ahead.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

