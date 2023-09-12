Don’t Forget the Lyrics season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox?

Following the season 2 finale tonight at Fox, are we going to have a chance to see a Don’t Forget the Lyrics season 3? What are the current odds of getting more here?

First and foremost, let’s start with where things currently stand at present: Nothing has been confirmed in regards to the future of the music-based game show as of yet. Is there still a chance that more is eventually announced here? Absolutely, but it may take some time. Unscripted shows don’t tend to have any sort of specific timeline attached to them, mostly because they often can work as fill-ins that can come back on the schedule at just about any time.

Now, we should note that the ratings for Don’t Forget the Lyrics season 2 were down a certain extent versus what we saw back in season 1. Both seasons aired over the course of the summer, so there isn’t anything that is altogether different about timing that we can point to. Fewer and fewer people are watching TV live, and this may just be the reality of the situation that we are looking at here.

If there is a big case to be made for a season 3 happening, it is simply this: Consider the fact that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are still going. Due to networks, streamers, and studios not paying these talented people what they deserve, there are some big gaps that the folks at Fox are going to need to fill at some point — and we honestly would not be surprised if this show ends up playing a somewhat valuable role in that.

The bizarre irony right now is that this is not the only show featuring Niecy Nash-Betts that is currently on hold. Her scripted gig in The Rookie: Feds has been in limbo for a really long time now, with the primary reason there being the strikes.

Do you think that we are going to be getting a Don’t Forget the Lyrics season 3 down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







