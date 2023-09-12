Our Flag Means Death season 2: Is ‘heartache’ a major theme?

We are inching ever closer to seeing Our Flag Means Death season 2 over on Max, so what can we expect to see throughout?

If you are watching this show at this point, we tend to think that there are a few reasons why. Take, for starters, adventures on the high seas — but also the relationship between Stede and Blackbeard. The two have themselves in the midst of an atypical love story but clearly, at this point, they are facing some major obstacles and bumps in the road. Can they find a way to work things out? That’s the big question that they do have to think about at present.

To get a little more perspective on where things are right now, and also where they could be going, just take a look at what creator David Jenkins had to say to Entertainment Weekly:

“It’s interesting to see Stede have to figure out how to reapproach this guy that he really hurt … That’s everybody who’s ever been in a relationship where they had to repair it and apologize to their partner and try to figure out a way forward. And then [we’ll] see what happened to Blackbeard in the wake of his heartbreak.”

Obviously, we think there is potential for so much great stuff moving forward with these characters — and we do tend to think that there will be an evolution over time. We’d be shocked and potentially bummed out if by the end of season 2, we see Stede and Blackbeard in the same position that they are in now. We believe in the two and yet simultaneously, this is where we are reminded that these characters are pirates! This is not an easy line of work.

