Only Murders in the Building season 3: EP on Mel Brooks cameo

We knew entering this week’s Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode that we’d be seeing Matthew Broderick — Mel Brooks, however, was an entirely different story. The man is a comedy icon, and arguably one of the biggest gets alongside Meryl Streep in the history of the show.

So how did this appearance come about? After all, getting Brooks to sign off is never a sure thing; instead, it is more pipe-dream territory until it actually comes to pass.

Speaking to TVLine in a new interview, show executive producer John Hoffman notes that booking Brooks really just came down to a connection that an executive at Hulu had to him:

“[The cameo] was an idea by our fantastic writers, Benton Philippe and Jake Schnesel … I said, ‘That’s a great idea, guys, a fun idea… but it will never happen.’ And it clearly wasn’t going to happen for a while. Then, an executive at Hulu, [head of comedy] Billy Rosenberg, had just done History of the World Part II with Mel and said, ‘I know somebody who’s very close to Mel, and if we can just FaceTime with him, I think this will be doable.’

“I’ll never forget that day. [Mel] was letter perfect, funny as hell… We did three takes and he was flawless.”

Mel’s appearance also did prove to be important to the story, as it exposed Oliver’s problem with Matthew Broderick (or at least the ridiculous, method-actor version of him that the show brought to the table here): You can’t let him have too much creative say in what happens! Because of that he spun completely out of control and eventually, Martin Short’s character fired him in order to get back Charles and apologize. We are one step closer to the trio reuniting but, at the same time, there are also some clear issues that have to be worked out here with Mabel, as well.

