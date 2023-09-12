Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 7: Dickie’s motive

In the aftermath of Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 7, doesn’t it feel right to talk more about Dickie? At this point, there is clearly a lot of attention being shined on Ben Glenroy’s brother … but does this make him the killer?

Well, if nothing else, we do think that this episode established something that was very much important: The murder. We understand more of why Dickie would want to do it but even still — is it enough reason to make him a killer?

Let’s work to break this down further for a moment. Throughout Dickie’s life, he has been there for his brother in whatever way he needed to be. He protected him from negative headlines and did his best to keep the wrong people away. All the while, he did this seemingly while his CoBro idea was ripped from him and he got none of the credit for it. Ben got rich and even more famous using his brother’s work! This is a pretty powerful motive, and that’s without even saying that Dickie, a guy so desperate to sell off a lot of Ben’s memorabilia, was also willing to spend a ton of money for the handkerchief that Uma had — a.k.a. the very thing that could be evidence in the case.

Now, here is still the problem: Does Dickie need to kill Ben for revenge? Does he really get anything out of coming out now and saying that CoBro is his idea? That’s where things get a little bit murky.

As for another interesting reveal…

We learned tonight that Dickie was 100% adopted, and this could give more credence to the idea that he actually Loretta’s son. This would explain further some of the newspaper clippings or the idea that she wanted him to represent her. Is that too coincidental, though? We will hopefully learn more soon…

