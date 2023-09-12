Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 7: Mel Brooks!

We imagined entering tonight’s Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 7 that we were getting a great guest star. What we did not expect was getting a chance to see a cameo from the legendary Mel Brooks, which may be one of the greatest gets that the Hulu series has ever had.

So how did they manage this? Logistically, it may be due to the relationship Matthew Broderick or some of the other actors had to the comedy icon. In terms of the story, Oliver had a video-call with him where he got some unfortunate advice: If you let Broderick think he can bring some ideas to the table, he will go completely overboard. Hence, him doing just about everything that he could in order to ensure that he could make the Constable character in Oliver’s Death Rattle Dazzle his own.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

Mel Brooks may be 97 years old, but we tend to think that this appearance was yet another reminder that he’s still funny and has a quick with — also, he fit right in with this universe. Do we wonder how Oliver got his contact info? Sure, but maybe Matthew gave it to him.

So will you be seeing more of Matthew or Mel?

Let’s just say that the simple answer, at least for the time being, is no. After all, Oliver fired Broderick at the end of the episode and because of that, Charles has his spot again! Of course, he doesn’t really want to do the musical … but he does want to be friends with him again. This is the way for the to of them to be together.

Even if it’s brief, let’s just happy that Mel got a chance to shine in this world.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Only Murders in the Building, including more news on season 3 episode 8

What did you think about Mel Brooks’ appearance moving into Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







