Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: America’s big push (day 42)

Welcome to day 42 within the Big Brother 25 house! Of course, we imagine that a big campaign will be on the menu here. How can it not be?

The craziest thing so far is that based on everything that we have seen to date, the person doing the most aggressive campaign isn’t even on the block. America has been itchy to play and play hard for most of the past several weeks and now, she’s ready to go out there and start swinging. She’s a little reminiscent of Dani in Big Brother 13 this way — it did eventually bite Dani hard, and there is a chance that it could her, too.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BIG BROTHER 25! We will have live-feed updates all summer and weekly live streams at our Patreon.

After all, think about what she’s done in the past 14 hours alone. She is clearly trying to get Izzy out this week, which makes some sense in how tied she is to the main power of the house. America may not know that Cirie and Jared are related, but she’s figured out that you can’t trust Jared since he passes a lot of information along. Late last night, she tried to convince Cameron of this and, because of the past few days with Jared, he refused to believe it! Maybe there’s a part of him that will recognize it internally, but she indicated that he was the initial target last week and also explained further how Jared turned Red against him. Also, how people still want him out and that’s why no one was that happy when he won HoH again. If he doesn’t understand all of this, he’s crazy.

How does all this relate to Izzy? Well, that’s simple: Cameron doesn’t have the votes like he thinks that he does. America pushed hard to Matt last night, making the mistake that he really trusts her because of what he said about the Power of Invincibility. The problem is that he seemingly trusts Cirie more. She also told Jag not to trust Blue, and we imagine that this has caused Jag’s entire head to explode. The man has been a part of this game all season and still isn’t aware of what is going on!

If people like Jag and Cameron actually bought into America’s comments and worked with Cory and her moving forward, they could have something. Bowie Jane seems receptive to her! She just needs to let the idea of keeping Felicia go unless she finds a surprise in. This feels still like a tough sell in the game.

Related – Why are we getting a two-hour block of Big Brother on Wednesday night?

What did you most want to see moving into the Big Brother 25 live feeds today?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







