Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, 9/12?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Where are things at with this franchise, to go along with both FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted?

Just like you would probably imagine at this point, there are a handful of different things that we can talk through here — but we should begin with what is actually known right now. Yet again, there is no new episode of any of these shows on the air. Typically at this time of the year we are only two weeks away from them all being back, but clearly 2023 is different. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have made it so that there are no scripts for any of these shows at present. Without those, it is hard for filming to even begin.

Prior to Labor Day, it felt as though there were some signs that things were heading in a positive direction. Yet, that has since changed as there hasn’t been much public chatter on the strike front ever since. Our hope is that the show will be back with some more episodes in late January, but that may be more of a pipe dream at this point. February could be a little bit more feasible, at least in terms of giving time for everything to be shot and produced … and that is in the event that the strike is even resolved soon.

At the end of the day, the important thing to remember here is that actors and writers across the board are asking for reasonable things, and would love to come back once said requests are met. It just hasn’t happened yet, and we hope that the streaming services and studios start to understand further the seriousness of this situation.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

