Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? September discussion

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? We are starting to get to the point in the year where these discussions are more prominent.

Why is that? Well, consider this: Typically at this point in September, we are only two or three weeks away from getting the Freddie Highmore show back. It does make a certain degree of sense that there could be people out there asking and hoping to get more of the show.

Unfortunately, this is where we do come bearing the bad news: It’s not happening tonight, and it is also not happening for the rest of the year. The WGA strike in May has caused everything to come to a halt with pre-production — though here is a reminder that the studios and streamers could have ended this at any time. They’ve chosen not to offer a fair deal and here we are; also, the actors of SAG-AFTRA also remain on strike, and it has been that way for almost two months with no clear end in sight.

Ultimately, the best thing any and all fans of The Good Doctor can do at this point is to be patient and send their love and support to all striking actors and writers. We would love to say that the show will be back in January or February, but that depends on how quickly something can get done with the people on strike. There just hasn’t been a whole lot of movement on that front, unfortunately, since before Labor Day.

Whenever The Good Doctor does come back, we do tend to think that we are going to be looking at a slightly different world for Shaun and Lea. They are parents now, and we do hope that there is a way for fences to be mended with Shaun and Dr. Glassman. Meanwhile, Hill Harper’s run for public office likely means his time as Dr. Andrews is over.

Related – Get more news now on the future of The Good Doctor

What do you most want to see on The Good Doctor season 7 when the series returns to ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay tuned here for other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







