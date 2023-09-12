Only Murders in the Building season 3: Where is Teddy Dimas?

As we dive further and further into Only Murders in the Building season 3, it makes sense to start thinking about this one question in particular. Where is Teddy Dimas? What is going on with that character?

Given that tonight’s episode 7 (titled “CoBro”) features the return of James Caverly as his son Theo, it does make all the more sense that these questions would be prominent. As it turns out, though, there is an explanation for his absence, even if it is not one that every person out there is going to altogether like.

So what is going on here? Well, let’s just say that this is rather simple: Nathan Lane was unable to appear this season. That is something that was first confirmed months ago — it’s ironic that this season is about Broadway, and it is actually Lane’s work onstage that caused him to sit this chapter out. Of course, given his character’s assorted legal troubles, it is really not that hard to find a way to write him out of the series.

Is there hope for a return?

Absolutely, but a lot of that will depend on whether or not we get a season 4 at Hulu. We do think the show performs well enough to make it happen, so it really comes down to if they have a good story and beyond that, if Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are all interested in continuing to play the trio. They all have found enough success in their careers that they do have the luxury of doing whatever they want at this point. Steve Martin as already indicated that once Only Murders in the Building is over, he won’t be actively seeking out any other roles.

