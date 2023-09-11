Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 7: Theo’s role

As we do prepare to see Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 7 tonight, it is 100% nice to know Theo is back! He has been a big part of the past two seasons and yet so far, he’s been MIA in season 3.

Are there reasons for that? Absolutely. Take, for starters, the fact that the Arconia itself has not been anywhere near as prominent a feature on the show so far this season. Also, with Nathan Lane not appearing on-screen at the moment, of course that is another reason why we’re seeing less of him. For at least tonight’s episode, we are happy to confirm that this has changed.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

Some of the official promotional images for tonight’s “CoBro” do confirm that James Caverly is turning in an appearance, and the synopsis already indicates that he will be a part of an “alternate trio” with Mabel as well as Tobert. With Oliver and Charles beefing with each other and with her, she wants to still ensure Ben’s murder is resolved with people who are engaged in the case. Tobert has been in that place for a while, though we do think that it is totally fair to wonder if he has some additional trick up his sleeve. We do tend to think that Mabel is setting herself up for a fall with that relationship.

Let’s just put it like this — without her “olds” around, she is feeling lonely and is desperate for help. It is possible that because of this, she is not seeing things that she otherwise would. Hopefully, Oliver and Charles are able to figure this out and help her before she ends up in a pretty precarious position.

What do you most want to see from Theo on Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 7?

How do you think he is going to help the case? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates all season long.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







