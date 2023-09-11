The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1: Who is Genet?

As we sift through the aftermath of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon series premiere this week, why not discuss Genet for a moment?

For those who don’t remember her name for a moment here, let’s explain further. Genet is the woman who discussed what happened at sea in the final moments of the premiere, and she seems to have it out now for Daryl following his escape. What was she planning aboard that ship? Is she a full-fledged villain or someone who is actually trying to do something she considers to be right? There is a lot to parse here and over time, more answers should be coming.

For a few more details all about that, here is what executive producer Greg Nicotero had to say to Entertainment Weekly:

“You’re gonna learn a lot about Genet, because as the story progresses, we’re gonna realize that Genet is one of the people pulling the strings on everything.”

So what does everything really mean? Is it tied in some way to Laurent and his perceived destiny? Clearly, this is something that the show at least wants us to be thinking about at the moment. In general, all of the shows within The Walking Dead franchise as of late have hinted around this idea that there are much larger forces at work in the post-apocalyptic world. We still have yet to see the culmination of that … so where will it be? You can argue that a big turning point could be in the upcoming The Ones Who Live featuring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira, but we’d also love to explore something more before here, as well.

What did you think about the events of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon series premiere, especially that ending scene?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

