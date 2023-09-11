When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 7: Nathan, Faith’s future

We knew in advance that When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 7 would have a big moment for Nathan and Faith. However, did we fully expect what we got at the end of the day here? Hardly.

Let’s get into this now for a moment here — after spending a little bit of time as of late exploring a possible relationship, the two characters (played by Kevin McGarry and Andrea Brooks) realized that they are better as friends. This is not an easy thing to recognize at times, especially since people sometimes can be so desperate for that connection that they force the issue. These two never need to do that, since there will always be other chances at love. Also, we do really appreciate that this show can celebrate how important platonic friendship is, especially between a man and a woman.

Do we still think there are chances at love this season for the two? That remains to be seen. We were a supporter of Nathan and Mei for a good chunk of season 9, but that story has been a little bit of the back-burner as of late. We do wonder if there are going to be some more opportunities to explore that in the final part of the season but, honestly, the writers may realize that there is no real rush here. After all, this is a show that has a season 11! What’s most important about any love story is not how long it takes, but ensuring that you get the right ending to it.

As for what else is happening on the show at the moment, let’s just say that the story regarding Elizabeth’s former student is going to keep playing out for at least a little while longer. Also, it turns out that Bill Avery’s recent sale has more consequences than he realized…

