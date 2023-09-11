Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We realize already that the long-running crime drama has been off the air for a while — will that continue?

Well, at this point and after such a long break, we don’t feel the need to string anyone along. Let’s just go ahead and share the bad news, even if it is news that a lot of people right now are not going to want to hear: NCIS is not on tonight, and nor is there a return date.

If there is any news that we can share right now on the show, it has to do more with repeats than new episodes. On September 25 (which probably would have been the premiere date in a different season), you are going to see a marathon featuring a number of fan-favorite episodes from the past. The idea here is to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the crime drama on the air. That’s nice, but it also does not alleviate any of the pain a lot of people out there are going to be feeling.

As for the reason why this long break continues, that’s not all that hard to figure out — this is tied 100% to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike continuing. We would love to say that there is an end to this in sight, but there isn’t. Because of this, the only thing that we can hope for right now is that the writers are paid what they deserve at some point within the relatively near future.

If the major TV networks want to save their future, at this point they are going to need to act quickly. Remember here that without any scripts or production right now, the earliest that you can expect to have this show back on the air is when we get around to late January or early February and now, the latter is probably more realistic.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

