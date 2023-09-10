The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premiere: Who is the messiah?

We knew going into The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon series premiere that we were going to see some religious undertones. What we did not understand in advance is that Laurent may very well be the new messiah. Or, at the very least, this is what Isabelle and some of the other nuns seem to think.

After all, they have all found something special in the kid, who is empathetic, smart, and able to see things in people who others cannot. He is being thought of as someone who can lead the future of humanity to some extent, though it remains to be seen if that is actually the case here or not.

As the premiere advanced, it became all the more clear why Isabelle wanted to ensure that Daryl was okay and cared for — she felt like he could be the person who actually delivered Laurent to a place where he could be saved, and also where he could be properly cared for on a certain level.

We do recognize the obvious parallels that are here between this show and The Last of Us now, but there are some thematic differences. With Ellie on the HBO series, there was a lot about science at the mission’s core. Meanwhile, here is a story about faith — and that’s not something that Daryl has a lot of at this point in his life. He has his own mission to find his way back home but at the same time, he has a big heart. This is why through much of the premiere episode, we felt like Daryl was going to come back and help Laurent and the others. Even if he was not super-game on the idea in the early going, it felt clear that this is where the story would be going.

