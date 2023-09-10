Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 7: Is Theo back?

As we prepare to see Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 7 on Hulu this week, why not have a chat about Theo?

First and foremost here, let’s just start off by saying that we miss having this character on-screen! He has such a rich history with the show, and he’s certainly been great alongside Mabel at various points. Just think about their incredibly memorable installment back during season 2. Now we know that Nathan Lane is not appearing in season 3, but it definitely appears that we will be seeing James Caverly and soon!

Thanks to a new image that has surfaced on the official Only Murders in the Building Hulu page, we do now know that Theo is going to be a part of this episode. Not only that, but he will be working alongside Mabel and Tobert as some sort of alternate trio. Given Theo’s history with Mabel, we’re not shocked that he would be recruited into this. Can the three of them actually work to figure out what happened to Ben Glenroy? Well, it seems like there is a chance, at least, that they will all be focused on the same thing!

Now, if you remember, this is really one of the big things that Selena Gomez’s character was frustrated with when it comes to Charles and Oliver on this past episode. She may love her “Olds” but at the same time, they were not exactly focused on the case. Not only that, but Oliver totally belittled her at the end of this past episode. If she is to work with them again, we do tend to think that some apologies are going to be in order.

What do you want to see when it comes to Theo’s return on Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 7?

