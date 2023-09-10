Is Big Brother 25 new tonight on CBS, delayed by NFL season?

Is Big Brother 25 new tonight on CBS? Or, is the reality competition show pushed back on the heels of the NFL season kicking off?

Now, the first thing that we should note here is that the later, 8:30 p.m. Eastern start time for the show has been out there for a little while, and it is something that will happen here and there as long as season 25 is on Sunday nights. We know that it may not be everyone’s favorite thing to think about, but for CBS football is always going to be king. It draws by far the biggest ratings so by virtue of that alone, it will be prioritized heavily more often than not.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s also advise you that there could still be some further delays beyond this, with a lot of them being heavily dependent on what happens when it comes to the end of the games tonight. Rest assured, we will have more news as it comes out.

Here’s the news

You should see tonight’s episode around 15 minutes behind the series for Eastern and Central time, so around 5:45 p.m. ET. Be sure to check earlier depending on market.

What are you going to see during tonight’s episode?

Without sharing many spoilers, this installment will chronicle the early days of Cameron’s Head of Household reign, which leads to one of the more eventful nomination ceremonies of the season. With this being HumiliWeek in the house, you are going to see a lot of ridiculous things happen. Our advice? Go ahead and prepare for that accordingly.

Beyond this episode, note that we are still going to have standard episodes on Wednesday and Thursday, with the latter being the one that will reveal some sort of fundamental shift to what is happening with jury. We’ll have to wait and see exactly what that is.

What do you want to see on tonight’s new episode of Big Brother 25?

(Photo: CBS.)

