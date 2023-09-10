Virgin River season 5 episode 11 return date: Why the wait?

As many of you may be aware at the moment, Virgin River season 5 episode 11 is coming to Netflix later this year. To be specific, you can expect to see both it and also episode 12 at some point in November.

Now, why is that the case? Why did the streaming service deviate from what they’ve done in the past for the Alexandra Breckenridge series? If you’ve got these questions we do understand, and there is a little bit more to dive into here when it comes to their reasoning.

First and foremost, let’s remind you here of the simple fact that Netflix in general is splitting up more and more of their scripted shows into chunks as opposed to premiering them all at once. We saw it back with Stranger Things 4 in 2022, and this year both YOU and The Witcher have received similar treatments. Doing this has allowed these shows to stay relevant for a little while longer than they would otherwise, and there is admittedly a financial incentive behind this for Netflix. (We’d understand that part of things more if they and other networks / streamers weren’t in the midst of not getting writers and actors a fair deal to secure their own financial future.)

Anyway, there is one other, perhaps-seasonal reason why we’re waiting for a while to see episodes 11 and 12. As the ending of episode 10 gave away, the show is moving into the holiday season and for Netflix, it makes some sense to premiere these closer to Christmastime. Of course, the holiday season will be a big part of the story here!

What else will be a part of it?

Well, that really comes down to the revelation from Charmaine that Calvin is alive — or, the idea that Mel’s biological father may be in Virgin River. We are ready to see this stuff explored a little bit further.

