NCIS: Sydney: NCIS: Los Angeles star jokes about possible cameo

As many of you may have heard over the past several days, there is a new version of the NCIS franchise coming in NCIS: Sydney. It will arrive on CBS this November, and there are a number of things about the series that are fairly unexpected in the end.

So where should we start off here? Well, it is worth noting that once upon a time, it was not the plan at all to bring the spin-off on the air! This was originally going to be a show that streamed solely on Paramount+, and it was actually made mostly to be an Australian version of the franchise. The plans changed a little bit in the wake of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, otherwise known as the networks and streamers not giving these artists a fair deal for months. CBS is now in a spot where they are desperate for scripted programming — hence, the show now being on the fall schedule.

In a recent post on Instagram, one former NCIS: Los Angeles cast member in Eric Christian Olsen had a cheeky response to the new show: “Deeks loves surfing and Oz has great waves…..”

So does this mean he can actually appear? Well, not so much for season 1 given that footage has already been shot and scripts were written — also, the SAG-AFTRA strike renders it impossible anyway. (Productions by other countries don’t have the same limitations, as they often have performers governed by separate unions.) If NCIS: Sydney does get a season 2 down the road, though, who knows what could happen? We do think that personally, it would be rather fun to see a Deeks, a Kensi, or even someone from NCIS: New Orleans stop by for a visit. It is a way to get attention to the new show, but also remind us further that the spirit of the previous shows still matter greatly.

In the end, let’s just hope for now that the Sydney-set show is worthy of the NCIS name.

Related – Have you seen the trailer for NCIS: Sydney as of yet?

What do you most want to see on NCIS: Sydney, including any possible cameos from within the franchise world?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for more.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







