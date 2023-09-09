The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premiere run time: How long is it?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon series premiere is just over 24 hours away from airing on AMC — and it’s even shorter if you are streaming on AMC+! While we wait for the episode to be here, why not have an important conversation along the way?

We are speaking here, of course, about run time, something that does matter a great deal for premiere episodes more than any other. After all, the producers have a lot that they need to accomplish here, especially when it comes to getting everyone on board the series in the first place. As many of you know, that is not always a particularly easy thing to do, even for a spin-off when you are already know a character or two.

Now that we’ve said all of this, here is the good news for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — the first episode is going to be longer than your average installment of the franchise. Per the official TV Guide listings, we are looking at what is close to a 90-minute premiere when you factor in commercials. Obviously, those who stream the episode will be able to blow through it much faster.

Within this first episode titled “L’ame Perdue,” you will have a chance to better understand why Norman Reedus’ character is now in France, plus also meet a wide array of the different characters he is going to interact with over time. In general, we would say to be prepared for all sorts of content, including a few things that are going to leave your jaw on the ground. There are still going to be zombies — just like you would expect, given that they are the cornerstone of the show. However, the idea is to not just give you the same sort of zombies that you have had a chance to see in the past.

