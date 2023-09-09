Winning Time season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Will Kareem retire?

As we prepare for tomorrow night’s Winning Time season 2 episode 6 on HBO, let’s discuss Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Is he really near the end of his playing career?

Well, the thing about this show is that we know from the outside looking in that he’s not. Kareem plays until the late 1980’s, which is one of the reasons why he was the NBA’s all-time leading scorer until LeBron James recently broke the record. His legacy is unassailable, both in terms of his talent and his longevity.

Yet, within the timeline of Winning Time it is still meaningful to show exactly what the character is thinking about at this point in his career. He knows that he is far closer to the end than the beginning, and he’s already a champion and has accomplished so much in his life. Because of that, there is not necessarily that feeling that he has anything left to prove to anyone.

Of course, he also does still love the game and that makes an impact! In a sneak peek for tomorrow’s episode over at Screen Rant, you can see Kareem go through the big debate as to whether or not to keep going. It’s a valuable thing to hear him discuss — even if we know how the story ends, there is something to be said for the process and understanding where the player’s head was roughly at around this time. While we know that the show does take a few liberties here and there on the story, we also do think that they’ve shown a lot of the different layers to who Kareem was as a player as well as a person.

After all, remember that even in the present, Abdul-Jabbar remains an important figure both when it comes to a former player and also a thoughtful, philosophical individual.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Winning Time right now, including more details on episode 6

What do you most want to see when it comes to Winning Time season 2 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







