The Golden Bachelor season 1: How many episodes is it?

There is a good chance that you know already that The Golden Bachelor season 1 is coming later this month featuring Gerry Turner. Yet, there may still be a lot of questions that you do not have an answer to.

Take, for starters, the oh-so-simple one related to episode count. Just how many installments of the show are we going to get? We recognize already that ABC and the producers don’t seem to be making this show as large in scale as some of their flagships, as there are 22 women (instead of the usual 25-30) and it seems like production happened over a reasonably short span of time. Now, a new report from Entertainment Weekly notes that Gerry’s journey will run for just eight episodes. Given that many of these installments are also only an hour in length, that may mean that we really don’t spend too much time getting to know any of these people.

Yet, consider this show in a lot of ways an experiment. ABC took a long time developing The Golden Bachelor, in addition to delaying it for some time in the midst of the global health crisis. They really wanted to make sure that they had the right lead, and it feels already like they are going to make this show fairly funny and also sentimental in tone at the same time.

So will there be a lot of romance, as well? While specific spoilers are not out there as of yet, Gerry did tell the aforementioned website that he kissed at least one person on the first night, which does go against a lot of the advice people gave him in advance.

Is this journey going to get messy, whether it be because of that or some other reason? Well, remember that The Golden Bachelor is still a part of a franchise known for chaos. That isn’t changing.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

