Dancing with the Stars season 32: A reported premiere date

What is the premiere date going to be for Dancing with the Stars season 32? This is definitely something that we have wanted to know for a good while! Yet, for whatever reason the folks at Disney+ and ABC have kept their cards close to the vest, but we do tend to think that it will be announced next week alongside the full cast.

Now that we’ve said all of that, what is it looking like? Per a report from Entertainment Weekly, plus a number of indications online, it seems as though Tuesday, September 26 is when the ballroom competition will be back. This is a date that makes some element of sense given that this is a show that tends to wrap up before we get too deep into the holiday season, and we have to get a chance to see everyone perform for weeks beforehand!

What does remain weird is why the network waited so long on this. Also, there are only two contestants who have been 100% confirmed in Ariana Madix of Vanderpump Rules alongside Charity Lawson of The Bachelorette. Don’t be super-shocked in the event that this season of Dancing with the Stars ends up being full of more reality stars and/or athletes than usual, as getting actors to commit to the show during the SAG-AFTRA strike could be complicated. Technically there is no rule prohibiting them from doing so; it is the same reason why people like Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara are able to be on America’s Got Talent.

As for some other changes this season, it returns to ABC after a year as an exclusive Disney+ series, but it will be available there, as well. Meanwhile, Alfonso Ribeiro is going to be joined this time around by co-host Julianne Hough; Tyra Banks made the decision to depart following season 31.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

