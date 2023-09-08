Project Runway season 21: Is it renewed, canceled at Bravo?

Following the season 20 finale on Bravo tonight, what are the chances that we get a Project Runway season 21 at Bravo? Is the show going to be coming back for more?

Of course, we want to do our best to be hopeful over the future but, at the same time, nothing is presently confirmed. We are waiting to see what is decided, but isn’t there room for a certain amount of optimism here?

After all, consider this: Bravo has shown a tremendous amount of loyalty to some of their longtime franchises over the years, whether it be this one or Top Chef. Now, we recognize that Project Runway has not exactly been on the same network the entirety of its run, but it does have a ton of name recognition! The biggest thing that it does have going for it right now beyond that is so much potential to keep finding big success stories in this industry. The more designers from the show make it big, the better off it is long-term.

Now, we will say that moving forward, one of the things the show could really benefit from is just finding a way to get a little more buzz from the start, whether it be thanks to their lineup or some challenge that really generates a little bit more intrigue. Because there are so many other venues for people to check out up-and-coming designers now, it faces some challenges that other reality competitions do not. It’s something you do have to keep in mind.

Provided that we do get another Project Runway season, our hope is that it could come back at some point in the summer or fall of 2024. Reality shows don’t necessarily take an extremely long period of time to be turned around in production, and Bravo could benefit from just having one in the bank that they could choose to bring back at some point in the future.

