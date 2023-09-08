Invasion season 2 episode 4 spoilers: A look at ‘The Tunnel’

As many of you may know at this point, Invasion season 2 episode 4 is set to arrive on Apple TV+ next week. Do you want to learn some more about it?

First and foremost, let’s start off here by reminding out that “The Tunnel” is the title for this installment — and absolutely, we are expecting a few surprise twists along the way here. This is one of those stories that could produce a domino effect, where one twist leads into another and after that, things are going to move in an unpredictable direction.

Below, you can check out the full Invasion season 2 episode 4 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead here:

Jamila’s decision to trek the Channel Tunnel puts the group face-to-face with an even deadlier enemy.

How much danger is the group in moving forward?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say this: Very. If you like high-stakes episodes, this one could be for you! Basically, this feels like one of those treks that could move this show even more into a survival-horror direction, even if it’s got those sci-fi elements sprinkled in there at the same time.

The best thing that we can say at the moment for Invasion is that it continues to be in the top ten for Apple TV+ as a service. When you consider the fact that this show has a global scope and an international audience, we certainly think that this helps its case. After all, we tend to think that this is something that the streamer is really looking for right now. After all, so many of its competitors are at the same exact time.

Let’s just wait and see what sort of chaos awaits in the tunnel … or, potentially on the other side of it.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

