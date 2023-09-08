Is Men in Kilts new tonight on Starz? Season 3 hopes

Is Men in Kilts new tonight on Starz? It goes without saying, but of course we would love more of the travel series soon! Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are spectacular, and proved to be insightful and entertaining throughout all of the show’s season 2 run.

(Also, we should note that there were a couple of genuinely emotional moments that we did not expect in advance.)

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in here to share the rather unfortunate news: There is not any more of Men in Kilts coming to Starz tonight — or, for the record, the rest of the year. Heck, there is not even a guarantee that we will see any more at all!

So what is going on here? Well, over the next month or two we imagine that Starz is going to look at their numbers and after that, they will determine more if there is value in bringing this show back or not. Personally, we love that it brings the network unique energy as an unscripted series, and it also does bring a certain bit of Outlander to the table even when that show is not on. After all, fans of the time-travel drama are almost certainly fans of Sam and Graham, and there are reasons for them to watch both shows!

We expect schedules for Sam and Graham to play a part here, and that is alongside what the network wants to do. We’ll say, at least for now, that we are cautiously optimistic that we will eventually have a chance to see more. For the time being, though, let’s just say to sit back, be patient, and recommend the show to your friends! Remember, even if you are not a regular viewer of Outlander there is still a lot to like here from top to bottom.

