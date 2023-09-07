Ghosts season 3 premiere date: Our hopes for September

Are you ready for Ghosts season 3 to premiere on CBS? Well, let’s just say that we wish we had good news.

At this time in most years, we would be nearing a point where there is some more information coming out about the future, whether it be a promo, episode details, or something in that vein. Then again, typically fall shows actually come out, you know, in the fall. That is not happening this year, and this is why we have bad news for anyone out there who was hoping to see it back through the rest of the year — that’s not happening.

As a matter of fact, if there is any news even tangentially related to Ghosts that comes out this month, it will be more than likely tied to the potential end of the WGA or SAG-AFTRA strikes. These are the reason why major networks don’t have any typical shows to air this fall, and it is why CBS is airing the UK version a little bit later this year. This is their way to try to keep some viewers — but realistically, the only way to ensure better ratings is if the writers and actors get paid what they deserve.

Of course, what will make the wait for the Rose McIver series even harder is the simple fact that season 2 ended with, to use one of the show’s own terms, a ghost being “sucked off.” Who was it? That’s something that there is still no clear answer to and ideally, there won’t be until the premiere. We’re desperate for answers, but of course also willing to be patient given it allows writers and actors to have a much better future.

At this point, the absolute earliest we would expect season 3 back is late January or February — but it could prove to be even later.

