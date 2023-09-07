Top Boy season 6: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the launch of its fifth season at Netflix, is there going to be a Top Boy season 6? Or, is the British drama officially set to say goodbye?

The first thing that we should note here is rather simple: This is a show that has a rather circuitous run to even make it to this point. There was a huge gap between season 2 and season 3 as it became more of a Netflix staple, and it has existed largely on word-of-mouth and strong fan support. There was never a guarantee that we were going to make it here and yet, here we are! There’s a lot of excitement surrounding the fact that there is a season 5.

Want to know a bit more about it, if you have not seen it already? Well, go ahead and check out the official logline below:

Sully’s actions at the end of the last series have rewritten his business rules with Dushane. As new shared problems arise, everything they’ve built comes under threat from forces outside and within their empire. Can they coexist by the rules of the road they’ve lived by their whole lives in a world that is changing before them? Or can there only be one Top Boy?

Now, the bad news

Top Boy season 5 is going to be the final one for the series — it will be intense, dramatic, and hopefully offer up a real sense of closure. There are no plans to extend things further and while you never know what the future holds, sometimes it is better to just know that you’ve reached the end of something. The last thing we should all collectively want is for something to be stretched out to the point where it no longer feels anywhere near as organic or interesting.

In the end, let’s just hope that the series finale here ends up being something well worth waiting for after so many years.

