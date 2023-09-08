Big Brother 25 spoilers: Who won HoH, week 6?

Who won HoH in the Big Brother 25 house tonight? This one had the potential to be pretty darn fascinating, but not how you would think.

Sure, on paper it feels pretty clear that Cameron is the biggest target remaining — he does not have a lot of allies, and he’s not even particularly well-liked by a lot of other people in the game. However, we have seen time and time again proof that this show is not a popularity contest and rather, it’s about being able to help other people. If Cameron can do that for someone who gets power, or he gets power himself, this place could go full bedlam.

Also, there is a chance that this happens anyway just as a result of the eviction vote tonight! At some point these big alliances were bound to splinter off a little bit, and we could be at that point right now.

Now, let’s get to the Head of Household competition

We did not hear anything in advance that we were going to get some long endurance showdown here. We also just came off a Q&A, so we expected something a little more random and skill-based.

Well, consider us surprised on a couple of different fronts! For starters, this was a Q&A comp, and it was also finished during the show.

