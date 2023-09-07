Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 episode 3 air date: The future

Following the big premiere on Paramount+ today, what can we say when it comes to Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 episode 3? When will it air?

First and foremost, here’s a reminder that the streaming service is not looking to do anything that is altogether crazy when it comes to the animated series. The schedule, in general, is going to be rather similar to some of what we’ve seen with their other shows over the years. You’ve got the first two episodes this week and then after that, we are moving into more of a weekly release schedule. You will have a chance to see episode 3 in a week’s time — unfortunately, there is not too much more known about it save for the title of “In the Cradle of Vexilon.” You can probably assume that there will be a little bit of humor, but also the same sort of adventure that we’ve come to expect from this version of the franchise in general.

Overall, we do think that the past few months have been a really fun time for this show! Just remember that there was that crossover that aired during Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and then there has also been some of the anticipation that we’ve had to get this show on the air again. Absolutely, that has been exciting and yet, we just hope that more people continue to watch!

On paper, we would love to sit here and say that the future for Lower Decks is absolutely cemented for many years to come, but we are perhaps a little bit more unsure after the decision was made to pull Star Trek Prodigy from the service. That does show that nothing is altogether sacred within this streaming era!

What we’re trying to say here is rather simple: Be sure to keep watching week after week if you want to see it stick around here.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

