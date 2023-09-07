Lawmen: Bass Reeves premiere date, more news at Paramount+

We have been waiting over the past several weeks to get more news pertaining to Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and for good reason. After all, we are talking about another big Western from executive producer Taylor Sheridan, and this one also tells the incredible story of the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River. David Oyelowo plays the title character, and we are stoked for every single part of what this story could bring to the table.

If you head over here, you can see the first teaser trailer for the show and it is going to give you SO much to be excited about. Think in terms of action for sure, but also romance, drama, and a whole lot more! We are really getting another reminder here that Sheridan is once again holding nothing back with one of his productions, and we tend to think that his work on both Yellowstone and 1923 / 1883 helped to prepare him further for this.

Now, here’s the big premiere date news on Paramount+ — Sunday, November 5 with the first two episodes. This is a similar release pattern to what we had with Special Ops: Lioness, which just wrapped up earlier this month.

If you do want to get a better sense of what the story for Bass Reeves is going to be, we suggest that you simply check out the official logline below:

Revealing the untold story of the most legendary lawman in the Old West, LAWMEN: BASS REEVES follows the journey of Reeves (Oyelowo) and his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi. Despite arresting over 3,000 outlaws during the course of his career, the weight of the badge was heavy, and he wrestled with its moral and spiritual cost to his beloved family. LAWMEN: BASS REEVES is an all-new, standalone anthology series and future iterations will follow other iconic lawmen and outlaws who have impacted history.

