The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premiere: Where is it on AMC+?

Are you looking for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon today on AMC+? Let’s just put it this way: We more than understand.

After all, consider this: The Norman Reedus series had been promoted as being available for those who have early access on the aforementioned streaming service. With both Fear the Walking Dead and then The Walking Dead: Dead City, new episodes arrived on Thursdays leading up to their AMC premieres on Sunday. This has become a tradition-of-sorts that has also permeated some other shows including Dark Winds.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DEAD CITY VIDEOS!

Yet, here we are, and there is still no The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon out there as of yet. Unfortunately, it does not seem as though the premiere is going to air today at all — per a post on Twitter from AMC+, the plan will be to release it in the middle of the night on Sundays.

If you do want a little bit more news about the premiere, here is what we can say — the title for it is “L’ame Perdue,” and the synopsis can be seen below:

Daryl Dixon’s arrival to France sets off a violent chain of events that inadvertently puts a young boy at the heart of a growing religious movement in danger; Daryl agrees to help shepherd the boy to safety in exchange for help returning to America.

There are only six episodes within the first season of the show and while that may be a bummer, remember this — it has already been renewed for a season 2. With that in mind, isn’t it rather comforting to note that this story is not going anywhere in the near future?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon right away

What do you most want to see on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







